Skin Regimens: Fast Facts

- Skip the soap when it comes to cleaning your face -- all facial cleansers should be soap-free. Your facial skin is more delicate, and the soap used for your body is probably too harsh. Learn more about cleansing.
- Breathing, sweating and most of your other bodily processes remove water from your cells. That's why it's so important to drink at least a half-gallon (2 liters) of water every day. Learn more about the benefits of water.
- Essential fatty acids are crucial to keeping your skin looking healthy. Find them in your favorite foods: Omega-6 -- poultry, grains, cooking oils Omega-3 -- cold-water fish (salmon, sardines), kidney beans, walnuts, spinach Gamma linolenic acid -- plant oils Learn more about how essential fatty acids work.
- Excessive sun exposure can actually age your skin, causing it to look dry and leathery. Learn more about protecting your skin.
- Beneficial to both your body and skin, antioxidants are crucial for healthy skin cells. Antioxidants fight free radicals, which can otherwise damage healthy cells. Learn more about antioxidants.
