Does my general health affect my skin?

When riddled with skin problems, you may find yourself standing in front of the mirror, bemoaning the way you look. But it could be wise to think of your outer layer as the looking glass -- one that reflects what's on the inside. The general state of your health, as well as some serious health issues, can affect your skin, and it may be trying to show you something.

If you have skin that looks like it's been put through the wringer, chances are you haven't been taking care of it like you should -- not just on the outside but on the inside as well. As you age, it becomes more and more important to eat well and exercise, both to ward off more serious health problems and at the same time keep your skin looking great. After all, skin looks younger and healthier when it gets the nutrients and oxygen it needs. Don't smoke -- not only because it pollutes the air around you and others -- but because smoking can damage your lungs and can cause premature aging of your skin. And whenever you're outdoors, be sure to protect yourself with a sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 15. Sun exposure not only causes serious illnesses like cancer, it can lead to wrinkles and other skin problems, too [source: James].

All of this may sound a little scary, but you can think of these skin symptoms as warning signs to get your overall health in check before something seriously goes wrong. Many conditions are easily preventable and clear up with the right medical care, so be sure to see a doctor immediately if you're concerned that a skin issue could be a symptom of another problem.

