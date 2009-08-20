Does my general health affect my skin?

When riddled with skin problems, you may find yourself standing in front of the mirror, bemoaning the way you look. But it could be wise to think of your outer layer as the looking glass -- one that reflects what's on the inside. The general state of your health, as well as some serious health issues, can affect your skin, and it may be trying to show you something.

If you have skin that looks like it's been put through the wringer, chances are you haven't been taking care of it like you should -- not just on the outside but on the inside as well. As you age, it becomes more and more important to eat well and exercise, both to ward off more serious health problems and at the same time keep your skin looking great. After all, skin looks younger and healthier when it gets the nutrients and oxygen it needs. Don't smoke -- not only because it pollutes the air around you and others -- but because smoking can damage your lungs and can cause premature aging of your skin. And whenever you're outdoors, be sure to protect yourself with a sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 15. Sun exposure not only causes serious illnesses like cancer, it can lead to wrinkles and other skin problems, too [source: James].

All of this may sound a little scary, but you can think of these skin symptoms as warning signs to get your overall health in check before something seriously goes wrong. Many conditions are easily preventable and clear up with the right medical care, so be sure to see a doctor immediately if you're concerned that a skin issue could be a symptom of another problem.

To find out more about how various health problems can affect your skin, read on to the following page.

General Health and Skin

Sometimes symptoms on your skin can be like that tickle in your throat before a full-blown cold hits: They're warning signs of what's to come. The difference is that skin conditions can sometimes be a red flag for serious medical conditions that require treatment.

For example, several skin issues can signal diabetes, including a soft, dark discoloration around your neck or underarms. Round patches on your legs can be a sign that your diabetes has become more serious. And if you notice round discoloration on your legs that is red along the edge and yellowish in the center, this could mean that the diabetes has already affected your kidneys [source: Nazario].

Other abnormal signs on your skin that may indicate a change in your health are soft, raised patches called xanthomas. These patches are caused by high cholesterol. Getting your cholesterol under control will usually make these bumps go away [source: Bryg]. Eating a low-fat diet that is high in grains, fruits and vegetables is one way to work on keeping your cholesterol in check.

If you see a wing-shaped rash on your face, this could be a symptom of lupus, an autoimmune disease [source: Nazario]. When you have lupus, your body cannot distinguish healthy substances from harmful ones, so it begins to attack its own healthy cells and tissue. It can range from mild cases to ones that may cause debilitation and even death [source: Medline Plus].

Some kinds of cancer also affect how your skin looks: You might notice a leathery quality in the palms of your hands or, in rarer cases, a red rash on your buttocks [source: Nazario]. Also, watch out for moles that seem to have grown from year to year, and have your doctor check them out, as they could be malignant.

While these skin conditions sound undesirable, sometimes they could be a helpful warning sign that you need to get tested for a serious condition. Once your doctors nail down the underlying problem and treat it, your skin symptoms should subside.

For more information on skin care issues, check out the links on the next page.

Lots More Information

