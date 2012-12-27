5 Reasons Sugar Hurts Your Skin

Cakes, cookies, and candy are bad for your waistline – and your complexion. Nicholas Perricone, M.D., best-selling author of The Wrinkle Cure and The Perricone Prescription explains why a low-sugar diet may be the best way to get the beautiful skin you want. And it's not just desserts – pasta, bread and crackers may be causing skin problems as well. Dr. Perricone shares his skin savvy about the effects sugar has on your face, why a few diet swaps may give your complexion a natural lift and which supposedly healthy foods can cause major problems.
Advertisement