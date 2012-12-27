5 Reasons Sugar Hurts Your Skin

Though sweets are seen as the biggest diet sins, when it comes to your skin, all carbohydrates can wreak havoc. If you eat a light pasta salad for lunch, your body converts that to sugar, and sometimes the amount of sugar is comparable to your favorite candy bar. Whole grains tend to be digested more slowly than white rice, bread and pasta, which means your skin isn't hit with as much glucose at one time. The best way to ensure a lovely complexion is eating a balanced diet, full of vitamins A and E and skin-helping nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids.

