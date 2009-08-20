" " Berries are rich in antioxidants, which can help prevent cell damage. iStockphoto.com /Peter Close

Looking younger, with smooth skin and a fit body, is appealing to just about everyone. But most of us want to feel younger, too -- to have less stiffness when we get up in the morning and more energy and endurance for both physical and mental tasks. Drugstore aisles are filled with products -- vitamins, minerals and herbs -- that come with claims of helping us reach these goals: Whether you want to run farther, think faster or just remember things more easily, there's probably a supplement out there that claims to help.

But some believe that this so-called "hope in a bottle" could be more hype than anything. It's true that some vitamins and minerals may help us look and feel younger, but these substances aren't just found in pill form: Anti-aging components have always been in many healthy foods, including fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, fish -- even coffee and red wine [source: GoodHousekeeping.com, National Cancer Institute]. Some nutrients found in these "super foods" might even help prevent diseases and conditions that affect us as we age, such as Alzheimer's disease and macular degeneration [source: National Cancer Institute].

Advertisement

As long as you're getting the same benefits, adopting a diet rich in anti-aging foods may be preferable to taking supplements. After all, eating well can improve your health and your appearance in a lot of ways -- even if it doesn't make you feel 10 years younger.

To learn what antioxidant-rich foods can do, read on to the following page.