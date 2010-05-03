Food and Skin: Fast Facts

- Fish is high in zinc and omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for your complexion. Zinc manages oil production and boosts new cell production, while omega-3 fatty acids reduce dryness and inflammation. Learn more about the benefits of fish.
- Citrus fruits are packed with vitamin C, an antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals that can damage skin cells and lead to premature signs of aging. Learn more about the benefits of vitamin C.
- Red, orange and green vegetables, like carrots, sweet potatoes and spinach, are great for the skin. These foods contain lots of vitamin A, which prevents cell damage, reduces dryness, and aids in new-cell growth to keep your face healthy and bright. Learn more about the benefits of vegetables.
- As with other skin-healthy foods, nuts are full of antioxidants. The vitamin E in nuts protects the skin from sun damage and helps it to retain moisture. Learn more about the benefits of vitamin E.
- Whole grains are great for the whole body, especially your skin. Whole grains contain the antioxidant rutin and B-vitamins, which help to keep your skin healthy and moisturized. Learn more about the benefits of whole grains.
