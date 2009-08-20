Combination Skin Overview

Sometimes it can seem like different areas of your face are at war with each other. You try to moisturize so your skin will be soft and supple, and your nose and chin get too oily, causing an acne breakout. Then, when you use scrubs and toners to try to control the oil, your cheeks become so parched that you look 10 years older. If the skin on your face ever feels this conflicted, then you might have combination skin.

There are several skin types, including normal, dry, oily and sensitive, and it's possible to have different types at one time [source: WebMD]. People with combination skin often have certain areas that are extra oily, like the chin, nose and forehead -- also known as the T-zone. Additionally, they have areas that range from normal to dry, such as the cheek area [source: Scott].

If you're not sure what type of skin you have, you can do this simple test to find out: Wash your face, pat it dry and then go about your business for about an hour. Come back, take a good look at your skin, and then do a tissue test by blotting your nose, chin, cheeks and forehead with a tissue. If your face looks shiny and your tissue has oil on it, then you have oily skin. Skin that looks tight, dry or flaky, accompanied by a tissue with no oil, means dry skin. But if you blot one dry-looking area with your tissue and it comes up dry, and then you blot another area that looks shiny and the tissue comes up oily, you've probably got combination skin [source: New Zealand Dermatological Society].

Now that you know what combination skin is -- and how to figure out if you have it -- read on to find out what causes it.