What's your skin type?

What products give your skin a gorgeous glow depends on whether your skin is dry, oily or in-between. But for all skin types, there's a single bottom line, according to private-practice dermatologist Lynn McKinley-Grant, M.D.: "Once you get a skin product that works for you, just keep using it — there's no reason to change." And whatever your skin type, keep using a daily sunscreen — whether it's a moisturizing variety for your dry skin or an oil-free one if grease is your foe.

Dry Skin

What It's Like : Dry skin cracks easily, making you more prone to infection and premature wrinkling.

Treating It Right: Don't let it get dehydrated — avoid alcohol-heavy skin products, and use a moisturizer. Make it an oil-free brand if you're worried that overkill will make your skin greasy.

Normal Skin

What It's Like : The label speaks for itself: the skin isn't dry or greasy but in-between.

Treating It Right: Do what feels right. Treat it "normally" — use whatever non-soap cleanser and other products that feel right and don't disturb the healthy balance. Moisturizing is a maybe step — feel free if your skin feels dry.

Oily Skin

What It's Like : Oily skin is the curse of a pimple-plagued teen, but this greasy, sometimes shiny skin type can become a blessing as you age because it keeps you younger-looking than your dry-skinned contemporaries.

Treating It Right: Wash it more than once a day — as many times as you feel the need. Skin care products with alcohol will make the skin less oily.

Combination Skin

What It's Like : Some areas are oily — often the forehead, nose and chin — while others, such as your cheeks, are normal to dry.

Treating It Right: Wash the oily areas, the so-called T-zone, at least twice a day with a non-drying cleanser.