Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Get Rid of Lip Lines

" " Lip lines are a natural sign of aging. They are most commonly found on smokers. BananaStock/ Thinkstock

You're getting older and those laugh lines are no longer funny. Aging plays a role in forming those unwelcomed lip lines as does sun damage and smoking. As you age, your skin's collagen (a protein that supports the skin, bone, cartilage and blood vessels) breaks down. Collagen gives your skin a plump appearance, so the less collagen you have, the more likely wrinkles, folds and lines are to appear.

Luckily, there are many fillers and surgical procedures on the market that can help support and replenish your damaged and aging skin. These include:

