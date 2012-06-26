Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Get Rid of Lip Lines

You're getting older and those laugh lines are no longer funny. Aging plays a role in forming those unwelcomed lip lines as does sun damage and smoking. As you age, your skin's collagen (a protein that supports the skin, bone, cartilage and blood vessels) breaks down. Collagen gives your skin a plump appearance, so the less collagen you have, the more likely wrinkles, folds and lines are to appear.
Luckily, there are many fillers and surgical procedures on the market that can help support and replenish your damaged and aging skin. These include:
- Collagen filler: Replacing your natural collagen is a clear way to replenish your skin. This procedure fills deep lines by using the collagen from your own body or that of a donor. The cost is low and you can see the results almost immediately. Ongoing treatments may be necessary because the results will only last about three months.
- Hyaluronic Acid (HA) filler: HA is a naturally occurring substance that attracts water, causing it to swell and withstand pressure. Because of its swelling, HA is useful as a lip filler. This treatment lasts longer than a collagen treatment, up to a year.
- Fat Injection: Another way to reduce lip lines is to have fat extracted from your stomach and injected into your lips. This procedure gives your face a fuller, more youthful look. Results can be seen within one week and can last up to one year. But, there are side effects such as lumping or scarring, so talk with your surgeon before proceeding.
- Laser Treatment: Surgeons use fractional lasers to resurface damaged and wrinkled skin. The laser uses a beam of high energy toencourage the body to produce collagen, and replace the outer layer of skin with new skin that is firmer and smoother. For best results, three to five treatments are necessary.
- Radio Waves: A device uses the heat and energy of radio waves to trigger collagen production. The procedure can be done quickly in a doctor's office and the results are noticeable after just one treatment. However, the results are more evident on those who just need a little refreshing. Patients with deeper lip lines may not notice a difference.