Does shaving oil moisturize my skin?

You can use today's moisturizing shaving oils in lieu of foams or gels, but does your face need more moisture after your shave's done?

For some men, it's a ritual; for others, it's a pain in the, well, face and neck. Unless you're a man who's decided to adopt a long-term look that incorporates an unkempt beard, you're going to be shaving that mug with some regularity for the rest of your life.

In bygone days (though some have carried the tradition forward), men prepared their faces for shaving by wetting a "shaving soap" and using a shaving brush to apply the soap to the face and neck. Later, shaving creams and gels were developed in a variety of dispensers, including the classic aerosol "instant foam" can. While these allowed for a quicker lather, the instantaneous foaming also meant there was less face rubbing to work up lather, which itself helped soften and prepare the beard for shaving.

Enter the first incarnation of shaving oil. Shaving oil -- when used in tandem with shaving cream -- helps protect your face from scrapes, nicks and cuts. How? It provides a protective layer between your skin and the shaving cream, so the razor glides over the skin, stripping away beard hairs and lather, but leaving the skin intact.

However, in recent years, shaving oils have been revamped. Instead of facilitating the use of shaving creams or gels, new shaving oils replace those products, meaning that a little container of shaving oil -- and your razor -- is all you'll need to prepare your face for the big job interview.

