What are the best moisturizers for men with dry skin?

Traditionally it wasn't considered "manly" to be concerned about dry skin. If it got so dry and flaky that you couldn't stand it anymore, you'd just find whatever lotion you could and slather it on. Even if you really wanted to find a product specifically to moisturize your dry skin, there weren't many of them available for men. Most facial moisturizers, for example, catered specifically to women -- the packaging, the appearance and the odor were all feminine. The product itself was also formulated specifically for women's skin.
But men's skin is different from women's skin. Male skin may be as much as 25 percent thicker than that of women [source: Baran]. It's higher in elastin and collagen, but it also tends to be oilier and have bigger pores. Male skin may be more sensitive to the sun and therefore more prone to skin cancer. There's also another key difference: Shaving can irritate and dry out a man's face. Add in factors like drying soaps, exposure to the elements and low humidity, and you might find yourself with some very dry skin. Not only is dry skin unattractive, it can also get uncomfortable and itchy (which can lead to infection if you scratch enough). Dry skin can even lead to wrinkles and other signs of aging.
Advertisement
Today, men are more concerned about taking care of their skin, and luckily manufacturers have realized this. With lots of moisturizers to choose from, how do you know which one is right for you? There are moisturizers made just for men, but you don't necessarily have to go with one of these if you pay close attention to labels and ingredients. Next, we'll look at the types of moisturizers available for men with dry skin.
Advertisement