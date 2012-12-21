Skin Care Tips for Men with Oily Skin

Hard-working, disciplined and understanding – sounds like the traits of a good guy, doesn't it? They're also the traits necessary for a guy who has to deal with oily skin. Even low-maintenance dudes may make time for a beauty routine to deal with this common, but annoying skin care issue. The first step is understanding why your skin is reacting the way it is so you can adjust accordingly. And you have to know some of the ways you may be exacerbating the problem. Let's break them down.

Before you can develop a skin care routine you're going to need some basic products like cleaner and moisturizer. Don't be afraid to peruse the shelves of your local drugstore. Consult with a close woman friend or family member if you're confused about what to look for. In addition to cleanser and moisturizer, you may want to buy a mattifier, which comes in a bottle and is designed to erase that shiny, oily appearance and replace it with a matte finish. And finally, make an appointment with a dermatologist. He or she may want to prescribe a treatment that's a little tougher than what you can find over the counter.

Once you have the cleansers, moisturizers and treatments you need, it's time to go to work. But here's the thing – working hard at maintaining clear skin doesn't mean overdoing your skin care routine. Wash and moisturize in the morning and night but don't scrub excessively hard. Avoid hot water, which can dry out the skin. Pat your face dry rather than scouring it. Drink lots of water throughout the day, as well. The goal is to be systematic and meticulous rather than harsh and tough. If you irritate your skin it'll only make things worse.

You may be thinking that the cleansers and treatments make sense but not the moisturizer. After all, you're dealing with oiliness not dryness. This thinking is common and, well, wrong. There's a difference between oil and moisture. A good moisturizer will prevent drying. If your skin is too dry your body will respond by – you guessed it – producing more oil. Moisturizers are your friend, not an accomplice of your oily enemy. Look for products that are specifically formulated for oily skin.

Odds are there's nothing you've done to create the overabundance of oil your body is producing. But there are exceptions. If you're taking steroids in the hope of quickly building an awe-inspiring physique, you're putting your health and your skin at risk. Not only do your muscles get bigger, your sebaceous glands grow as well. That's right, those steroids have built bigger oil glands. If you want a ripped body and clear skin, it's going to have to be done the hard way.

You're certainly not the first guy to deal with oily skin so you can rest assured there's a wealth of knowledge (and products) available to you to deal with it. Pick our products – perhaps with the help of a doctor – devise a morning and evening routine, follow that schedule to a tee, be gentle with your skin, and avoid taking actions that'll harm your health and – in turn – your skin.