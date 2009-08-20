Many factors contribute to how gracefully skin ages. Genetics, for example, can determine whether you are naturally fortunate enough to have minimal lines or are the unfortunate bearer of excessive wrinkles around your eyes. Regardless of what internal or external factors may be affecting the skin around your eyes, moisturizing eye creams might be able to help to delay the signs of aging -- or at least temporarily hide them.

As your skin ages, it tends to become more dried out because the sebaceous glands begin to produce less sebum, or oil. Using an eye cream with moisturizing ingredients may help to prevent that dryness in the eye area. Also, since dry skin can cause fine lines to appear more prominently, the emollients in the eye cream will fill the spaces between skin cells and help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles on your skin, at least for a while. [source: Bruno]. Beyond wrinkles and fine lines, bagginess and puffiness also can be combated with the right combination of ingredients in your eye moisturizer at any age.

Dry skin may play a big role in the aging process, but ultraviolet rays from sun exposure is likely your biggest skin threat, and sunscreen will help you the most. Choosing an eye cream that includes a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 will help protect your skin from those damaging rays.

As for risk factors, remember that the skin around the eyes is very delicate, so you should avoid using harsh or irritating ingredients in that area. Always be sure to read the ingredients list in case the cream includes any fragrance or other chemicals you may be allergic to. And even though many products may temporarily mask wrinkles, you probably shouldn't expect very drastic results from a moisturizing eye cream, especially one of nonprescription strength.

When fine lines begin to develop, no matter what age you are, moisturizing eye creams will give you an option to plump, soften and refresh the area around your eyes and, at least temporarily, help hide those signs of aging.

The Lowdown on Eye Lifts If you're faced with sagging skin around your eyes that eye creams just can't treat, there are ways to permanently remove it. In addition to chemical peels and other topical treatments performed by a doctor, outpatient surgical procedures such as blepharoplasty can remove the troublesome skin along with a little muscle and fat. If you're having difficulty seeing because of the sagging skin -- that is, if the procedure is medically necessary rather than just elective -- your insurance might cover part or all of the costs [source: Mayo Clinic].