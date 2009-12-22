5 Bizarre Ways to Moisturize Your Skin

One way to have great-looking skin is to keep it moisturized. The basic idea behind moisturizing is getting your skin to retain water to prevent dryness, and there are a surprising number of things -- both natural and manmade -- that can help it do just that. Some of the key ingredients in most moisturizing products include humectants, which draw moisture from the air and help the skin retain it, and emollients, which smooth the skin by filling in around the skin cells [source: Mayo Clinic]. The beauty industry might seem to have no bounds. If a product exists, then there's a good chance that somebody somewhere has tried to put it on their skin. If it can be made into a cream, a paste, an exfoliant, a lather, a rinse, a mask or some other beauty-boosting concoction, then it probably has been.
But some moisturizing methods can push the limits of what most would consider normal. We've dug up some of the strangest methods that people (both past and present) have used in an effort to bring youth and luster to their skin. Read on to learn about five bizarre ways to moisturize your skin.
Advertisement