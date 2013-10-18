Fix These 7 Moisturizing Mistakes

A moisturized face prepares your skin to tolerate potentially irritating products, says Deirdre Hooper, MD, dermatologist at Audubon Dermatology in New Orleans. "Plus, a moist face is softer, more light-reflective, and more youthful."

Some people think they don't need moisturizer, especially if they have oily skin, and that's not true, says Valerie Golburt, MD, PhD, Advanced Dermatology and the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery. When skin, even oily skin, dries out, your skin signals the body to produce more oil and moisture. And since oily skin most often occurs in the t-zone (the forehead, nose and chin), the skin on your cheeks may become dry and flaky. All adults need to use a moisturizer, she says, and should look for ones with SPF 15 or higher. And if you forget to apply your moisturizer one day, use it the next day or use olive oil on your face as a quick replacement, suggests Dr. Goldburt. [source: Dr. Goldburt]