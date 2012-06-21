Secrets Your Nails Reveal

Pale or bluish nails: This may indicate anemia.

Pink color slow in returning after nail is squeezed: This may indicate decreased or slowed blood circulation.

White spots: These result from injury to the nail; they're not due to zinc or other nutrient deficiency as some people believe.

Beau's lines: These horizontal depressions occur after a traumatic event, such as a high fever. You might even be able to determine how long ago the event occurred by the length of the nail and the rate at which it grows.

White lines parallel to the lunula (and not the cuticle): These may indicate some sort of systemic (body-wide) insult.

Clubbed nails: These nails are shaped like the backside of a spoon and may indicate cardiopulmonary disease or asthma.

Spoon nails: These dip inward and could indicate certain types of anemia or injury.

Pitted nails: These punched-out-looking spots may signify psoriasis.

Anything resembling a wart around the nail: This could be a skin cancer and needs to be examined by a doctor.