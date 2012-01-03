What Do Your Fingernails Say About Your Health?

" " What do your fingernails look like? Goodshoot/Thinkstock

Have you ever taken a look at your fingernails? I mean a long hard look, noticing every crevice, ripple, and ridge. In fact, health professionals have long tied your health to the health of your cuticles.

According to WebMD:

"Just like the eyes are the window to the soul, so are the nails," says Tamara Lior, MD, a dermatologist with Cleveland Clinic Florida. Lior says she once convinced a patient to have his lungs checked after noticing a bluish tint to his nails, a sign that he wasn't getting enough oxygen. Sure enough, he had fluid in his lungs.

An article by holistic nutritionist Mary Reed highlighted what your cuticles say about your health down to the nitty gritty details.

Keep reading to learn what your fingernails say about your health.