What Do Your Fingernails Say About Your Health?

I was especially curious about those little white spots that can sometimes crop up on the surface of my nails. Turns out, according to Dr. Reed, this is a zinc deficiency.

Zinc is a building block of the body and a deficiency in zinc can lead to stunted growth, diarrhea, impotence, hair loss, eye and skin lesions, impaired appetite, and depressed immunity. You can get zinc from toasted wheat germ, oysters, sesame seeds, tahini, pumpkin seeds, dark chocolate, and peanuts.

What about the other parts of the cuticle? What should you be looking for?