What Do Your Fingernails Say About Your Health?

Vertical ridges on the nail mean a possible iron deficiency.

The daily recommendation is 18 mg of iron a day. You can get 14 mg from ½ cup of pumpkin seeds, 6.2 mg from ½ cup tofu, and 7.4 mg from 3 oz of steamed oysters. Other good sources of iron include sun dried tomatoes at 9 mg per ½ cup, Jerusalem artichokes at 5.4 mg per cup, pine nuts at 9 mg per ½ cup, and sunflower seeds at 6.7 mg per 1/2 cup. Vitamin C helps with the absorption of iron into the body.

Horizontal ridges mean a deficiency of vitamins A and C. You can get vitamin A from sweet potatoes, carrots, broccoli, butter, kale, spinach, collards, and on and on. You can get vitamin C from papayas, strawberries, oranges, kale, lemon, melon, cauliflower, and so on.

