10 Fiercely Creative Nail Trends

" " French manicures are totally yesterday. Here are 10 of the most fiercely creative -- and eye-catching -- nail trends we've seen. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

When it comes to fashion, you don't do anything halfway. You're a trendsetter who wears undiscovered designers and the latest haute couture light years before the masses even hear about them. You're always ahead of the curve. You wouldn't be caught dead in capri pants, you shudder at the mere mention of Crocs and you've never set foot in a Gap.

It goes without saying that you would never be seen in public with unmanicured fingers. And not just any old nail polish will do. Old-school French manicure? Please. You don't even like all of your fingers to be the same color. Glitter polish, nail decals, acrylic tips -- they're all totally yesterday. No, the weirder, the better for you.

Advertisement

You certainly have plenty of options to choose from these days if you're looking to shock people with your nails. There's a mind-boggling array of nail-art options out there, from simple DIY ideas to more complicated designs best left to professionals. All of them are guaranteed to turn heads and cause people to ask where on Earth you got your nails done.

It might be beneath you to follow a Web site's suggestions for nail trends, but here are 10 of the most fiercely creative -- and eye-catching -- nail trends we've seen.