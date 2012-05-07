How to Avoid Nail Breakage

" " Biting your nails may be a hard habit to break, but it's bad for your fingernails and quitting would lead to better nail health. Color Day Production/ Thinkstock

It would be easy to maintain a set of strong, healthy and shiny fingernails but for one small detail: We need to use our hands most of the day, every day. That means our nails are subjected to water, chemicals and climate changes, as well as to whatever we put them through in a given day, and often they start to break just as they're beginning to look good and grow long.

Products for preventing nail breakage are easy enough to find, but whether or not they work is hard to determine. Some contain ingredients that are supposed to strengthen nails so they won't break, but painting on hardeners is less than foolproof. We're harder on our nails than any nail hardener! And avoiding breakage is more than just an outer issue, too. What we eat can feed our nails and make them strong enough to withstand more of what comes their way.

Keeping nails from breaking might just involve breaking some old habits and making some new ones.