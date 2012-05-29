How to Do a Ruffian Manicure

" " The ruffian manicure is a spin-off from the moon manicure. Marianna Massey/ Getty Images

Some people feel the perfect outfit just isn't complete without the ultimate finishing touch -- a flawless manicure. There are so many different ways to go with a manicure. Unlimited colors, clear coats, shiny buffs, French, acrylics. The list goes on and on.

A few seasons ago, the hot new trend was the "moon manicure." With the moon manicure, you painted the half-moon shape near your cuticles one color, and the rest of your nail a different, contrasting color. Playing off the moon manicure is the ruffian manicure, also called the "reverse moon" manicure. Instead of a half moon shape at the bottom of your nail, you paint a crescent shape. Think of it as your cuticles smiling at you.

Sound appealing? You don't need to pay a manicurist to do a ruffian for you. You can do one at home. Here's how.