How to Make Hand and Nail Care Products

There's no need to go out and buy expensive nail whiteners; it's easy to make your own:
Equipment:
- Double boiler
- Measuring spoons
- Mixing spoon
- Small jar with cover
Ingredients:
- Hydrous lanolin (containing water)
- Zinc oxide powder
- Talcum powder
- Almond oil or heavy mineral oil
- Glycerin
Note: Buy the ingredients at a pharmacy.
Yield: About 41/2 ounces
Empty a 2-ounce tube of hydrous lanolin into the top of a double boiler and melt the lanolin over low heat. Add 2 tablespoons of zinc oxide powder and 2 tablespoons of talcum powder and stir the mixture to form a smooth, creamy paste. Then add 1/4 teaspoon of glycerin and 1 tablespoon of almond oil or heavy mineral oil, mixing them thoroughly into the paste.
Caution: Almond oil vapors are toxic.
Transfer the paste to a small jar and cover it tightly.
To use the whitener, apply the paste under the nails with an orange stick.