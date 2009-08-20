Thin Skin Overview

As people age, the skin becomes more prone to thinning as well as other skin conditions, such as liver spots, bruising and slow-healing cuts. Aging is a fact of life; understanding how thin skin relates to other skin conditions prevalent among the elderly can help to slow the effects of time and relieve certain conditions when they do occur.

Thin skin is more vulnerable to the growth of lentigines, commonly known as liver spots or age spots. These flat spots of brown and black pigmentation result from sun exposure over the course of a lifetime, and most often develop on the hands, arms, face, neck and back [source: American Academy of Dermatology]. These spots are usually harmless, but you should have a doctor evaluate any skin discoloration to ensure you are not developing a form of skin cancer called melanoma.

Varicose veins appear more prominently among elderly individuals and others with thin skin. Varicose veins, blue lines under the skin, occur when blood vessels swell and the valves that carry blood to the heart wear down. If blood collects in the veins, they increase in size and become more visible under the skin. While most varicose veins are not life threatening, they can be painful [source: Medline Plus]. When this occurs, you should consult a physician regarding treatments to alleviate the pain or procedures to remove the veins.

As with varicose veins, spider veins are also more visible in individuals with thin skin. Spider veins occur when blood vessels swell, but they generally are smaller than varicose veins and may appear blue, purple, or red-tinged. They most often appear on the legs and face, but they can develop in other places as well [source: WebMD].

Although you cannot stop aging, you can learn ways to take care of your skin as you age and help avoid the complications discussed above. As previously noted, the best defense against the damaging effects of time is to maintain healthy skin. Healthful food, adequate hydration and general physical fitness are the best ways to ensure overall health.

Factors that Increase Risk As we age, we are more likely to develop varicose and spider veins. Studies show that nearly one-third to two-thirds of adults have varicose or spider veins [source: WebMD]. Factors such as genetics, jobs that require a lot of standing and hormonal changes during pregnancy and menopause can predispose a person to developing varicose and spider veins. If you are concerned about your own risk factors for developing spider and varicose veins, consult with your doctor to learn about possible prevention and treatment.

