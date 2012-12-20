5 Treatments for Scalp Psoriasis

Psoriasis, the skin disease that plagues around 7.5 million Americans, can lead to unsightly flare-ups anywhere on the body, but it can be particularly embarrassing when it occurs on the scalp, where it's harder to hide. Symptoms such as itchiness; redness; raised lesions; flaky, dandruff-like scales; a burning sensation; and temporary hair loss can make the person with psoriasis extremely self-conscious and possibly even depressed.

As bad as the appearance of scalp psoriasis can seem, the unpredictability of the condition can be even worse. As a disorder of the immune system, it often goes into remission. Such an event, however, can't be planned -- nor can an outbreak. Another challenge of scalp psoriasis is addressing the many variations of severity. One outbreak might lead to a hardly noticeable patch while another one might cover the entire scalp and even extend to the forehead, back of the neck and the area behind the ears.

There is good news, however. If you suffer from scalp psoriasis, you don't have to hang your head in shame or spend weeks covering your scalp with wigs and hats. There are effective treatments -- both medical, over-the-counter and home -- for this condition. To find out what they are and if they'll work for you, check out the following pages.