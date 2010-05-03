Please copy/paste the following text to properly cite this HowStuffWorks.com article:

Copy Sarah Siddons "Skin Lightening for Acne Scars: Fast Facts" 3 May 2010.

HowStuffWorks.com. <https://health.howstuffworks.com/skin-care/problems/medical/skin-lightening-for-acne-scars.htm> 25 August 2022