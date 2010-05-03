Skin Lightening for Acne Scars: Fast Facts

- Adolescent acne mostly results from surging hormones, which cause the sebaceous glands to produce too much sebum. Learn more about acne.
- Acne breakouts can range in severity, from one or two blemishes to lesions that cover the face, neck, shoulders and back. Learn more about acne.
- When substances like dirt, oil, makeup and dead skin cells pile up on the skin and clog hair follicles, the follicle can become damaged and bacteria can grow, causing acne. Learn more about how acne develops.
- People with severe acne are more likely to develop acne scarring, especially if they pick at problem areas. Learn more about acne scarring.
- Dark spots that develop around acne blemishes are the result of a condition called post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Learn more about post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.
- When inflammation of the skin occurs due to acne or dryness, the body releases certain substances that speed up the function of melanocytes, or melanin-producing cells, in the epidermis. As a result, dark spots develop on the skin. Learn more about melanocytes.
- Although anyone can get post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, people with darker skin are more prone to it than people with light skin. Learn more about post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.
- In most cases, dark spots will fade by themselves, but it can take up to two years. Learn more about dark spots.
- Prolonged sun exposure can darken spots and lengthen their stay, so always wear sunscreen. Learn more about dark spots and the sun.
- Chemical peels can work on dark spots, too -- they strip away the outer layer of the skin, leaving behind a fresh, healthy complexion. Learn more about chemical peels.
- Ask your doctor about creams that can help with dark spots, such as hydroquine, a drug that inhibits pigmentation in the skin. Learn more about creams for dark spots.
