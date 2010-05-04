Acne Remedies: Fast Facts

- Some homeopathic practitioners believe that acne is largely a result of a lack of calcium sulfate in the body. These practitioners treat acne through cell salt therapy, which uses pills that contain calcium sulfate. Learn more about cell salt therapies.
- If you want to try treating your acne at home, there are a number of purported natural remedies to choose from, including: Toothpaste Raw egg whites Garlic paste Honey Lemons Oatmeal Learn more about home remedies.
- Though laser therapy sounds futuristic, it's a popular treatment for acne. Not only does it rid the skin of pimples, but it also reduces scarring and can give skin a more youthful glow. Learn more about laser therapy.
- Heat therapy treats acne by heating and killing the bacteria that cause pimples. Learn more about heat therapy.
- Microdermabrasion can treat acne, but it's not a one-time process. Expect to go for up to a dozen weekly treatments to get the full results. Learn more about microdermabrasion.
