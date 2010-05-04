Acne Remedies: Fast Facts

  1. Some homeopathic practitioners believe that acne is largely a result of a lack of calcium sulfate in the body. These practitioners treat acne through cell salt therapy, which uses pills that contain calcium sulfate. Learn more about cell salt therapies.
  1. If you want to try treating your acne at home, there are a number of purported natural remedies to choose from, including: Toothpaste Raw egg whites Garlic paste Honey Lemons Oatmeal Learn more about home remedies.
  1. Though laser therapy sounds futuristic, it's a popular treatment for acne. Not only does it rid the skin of pimples, but it also reduces scarring and can give skin a more youthful glow. Learn more about laser therapy.
  1. Heat therapy treats acne by heating and killing the bacteria that cause pimples. Learn more about heat therapy.
  1. Microdermabrasion can treat acne, but it's not a one-time process. Expect to go for up to a dozen weekly treatments to get the full results. Learn more about microdermabrasion.

