Acne Treatments: Fast Facts

- If you want to improve the condition of your skin, try not to touch your face. Sweat, oil and grime from frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs can irritate your skin, so wash your hands throughout the day. Learn more about preventing the spread of germs.
- One of the most effective ways to prevent breakouts is to wash your skin, but don't overdo it. Use a washcloth to clean your face gently with warm water and mild soap no more than twice a day. Learn more about washing your face.
- Exercising regularly is not just good for your body -- it can help your skin, too. Exercise helps to ease stress and balance hormone levels in the body, reducing oil production and improving skin's appearance. Learn more about the benefits of exercise for your skin.
- Friction and heat from tight-fitting clothing or athletic gear can cause body acne known as acne mechanica. Learn more about acne mechanica.
- Salt residue from sweat can clog your pores, so to keep your skin looking its best, shower immediately after a workout to prevent breakouts. Learn more about sweat and acne.
- If you struggle with acne, you may want to try benzoyl peroxide. Benzoyl peroxide helps to prevent acne by killing the P. acnes bacteria that cause inflammation in blocked pores. Learn more about benzoyl peroxide.
- Another effective treatment for acne is salicylic acid. Salicylic acid removes the outermost layer of the skin, getting rid of dead surface cells and keeping your complexion healthy and clear. Learn more about salicylic acid.
- Using make-up to cover blemishes may contribute to acne. Stick to "oil-free" or "noncomedogenic" products, and always wash off makeup before going to bed. Learn more about makeup and acne.
- If over-the-counter acne treatments just aren't cutting it, you may want to consider antibiotics. Antibiotics help the body fight infections, killing the P. acnes bacterium and reducing existing inflammation. Learn more about antibiotics for acne.
- Because high levels of hormones can increase oil production in the skin, birth control pills can be an effective treatment for acne. Birth control pills balance hormone levels, which reduces sebum production. Learn more about birth control pills and acne.
- Believe it or not, stress plays a huge role in the appearance of your skin. Stress triggers the hypothalamus to release hormones that prompt the skin to produce more oil. So, as stress increases, so does sebum production -- and your skin pays the price. Learn more about stress and acne.
- If you struggle with severe acne, you may want to try isotretinoin. More commonly known as Accutane, isotretinoin relieves acne by controlling sebum production in the skin. Learn more about isotretinoin.
- Another possible treatment for acne is low-intensity light. Using a wand-like device, doctors use blue, red or green-yellow light treatments to shrink the sebaceous glands and reduce oil production. Learn more about light treatments for acne.
- If you have acne scarring, microdermabrasion might just be the answer you've been searching for. Although it takes several months to see the full effects, microdermabrasion helps to smooth the skin by bombarding it with tiny particles of aluminum oxide. Learn more about microdermabrasion.
- Another potential weapon in the battle against acne is lasers. Lasers use pulsating lights to produce heat below the skin and reduce oil production. Learn more about laser treatments for acne.
