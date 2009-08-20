How to Get Rid of Bags Under Eyes

As we get older, gravity becomes our biggest enemy. It fights us every step of the way, and eventually we have no choice but to give in. Our skin seems to be affected the most. It starts to droop and sag right in front of our eyes, not to mention underneath them. Bags under eyes are a common and inevitable sign of aging. During our youth, healthy skin and muscles do their best to hold fat back, but as we get older, they start to lose that battle and we end up with puffy bags outlining our eyes.

There are a few other causes of under-eye bags. It could have something to do with your diet, lack of exercise, the way you sleep and whether or not you have allergies. Depending on what's causing your bags, you might be able to get rid of them. If they're the result of getting older, you have only a few options -- and they all involve needles or scalpels. If your bags are just puffiness, however, you might be able to get rid of them by simply changing your lifestyle.

As for all the home remedies you've heard of, some of them might help, but others are nothing more than myths. Cucumbers, for example, can reduce your under-eye bags in some cases -- but probably not for the reason you think they will. And those of you who've been putting hemorrhoid cream on your face will definitely want to keep reading. You don't have to live with bags under your eyes, but you might be surprised at what it takes to get rid of them.

