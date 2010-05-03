Oily Skin Treatments: Fast Facts

- To combat dirt and oil, wash your face twice a day. Use a glycerin soap to avoid irritation. Learn more about washing your skin.
- To absorb oil and clean out pores, dab a small amount of aloe vera gel on your face two to three times a day. Learn more about the benefits of aloe vera.
- Use an astringent to wipe clean the oily parts of your skin. Some drugstores even sell individually wrapped wipes for convenient use throughout the day. Learn more about astringents.
- Paper facial tissues can be used to soak up excess oil between cleansings. Learn more about managing oily skin between cleansings.
- If you want to avoid using harsh ingredients on your skin, splash your face with cold water and pat dry to keep excess oil in check. Learn more tips to clean oily skin.
- Moisturizers are important for the skin, but not when it is already oily -- use noncomedogenic products to avoid clogging pores, and always wear SPF protection before going out in the sun. Learn more about protecting oily skin.
- Exfoliating the skin is a great way to manage excess oil. Mix a small amount of almond meal with honey, massage it gently into the skin and rinse thoroughly. Learn more about exfoliants.
- Clay masques can help to reduce oiliness, too. Apply a coat evenly on the skin, leave on for 20 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Learn more about masques for oily skin.
- Although makeup can mask skin problems, it can also make them worse. To keep your complexion looking its best, stick to water-based products and spot concealers and avoid cream foundations. Learn more about the best makeup products for oily skin.
- Oily hair and skin do not mix; pull your hair away from your face to avoid more skin issues. Learn more about managing oily skin.
- To keep your skin as clean as possible, do not touch your face. Oil and dirt on your hands can spread to your face and exacerbate skin problems. Learn more about germs and oily skin.
- Baking soda can help keep oily skin under control. Add 0.5 teaspoons (2.5 milliliters) to liquid soap and rub gently on oily areas of the skin. Learn more about the benefits of baking soda.
- Mix 1 to 3 tablespoons (15 to 44 milliliters) of cornstarch with warm water to make a paste. Rub the mixture on your face, and let it dry to soak up excess oil on the skin. Learn more about the benefits of cornstarch.
- Longing for a trip to the beach? Add 1 teaspoon (5 milliliters) of salt to warm water, spray it on your face and blot dry to combat oily skin anytime. Learn more about salt water and oily skin.
- Vinegar is a great natural exfoliant. Put a small amount on a cotton ball, and wipe your face to keep skin clean and healthy. Leave on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing with cool water. Learn more about vinegar and oily skin.
- Make your own facial treatment by mixing together 0.5 cup (237 milliliters) mashed apple, 0.5 cup (237 milliliters) cooked oatmeal, 1 slightly beaten egg white and 1 tablespoon (15 milliliters) of lemon juice. Learn more about natural skin remedies.
- A quick remedy for oily skin is egg yolk. Apply egg yolk to your skin using a cotton ball, leave on for 15 minutes and then rinse with cool water. Learn more about using egg yolks for oily skin.
- For a refreshing treat, mix lemon juice with water and pat it gently on your face. Rinse with warm water and then cool water to reinvigorate the skin. Learn more about the benefits of lemon juice for oily skin.
- Citrus fruits are natural oil absorbers. Mix lime juice with cucumber juice for a fun facial treatment. Learn more about citrus fruits and oily skin.
- For a refreshing face-lift during the summer, place aloe vera in the refrigerator and dab gently on oily areas of the skin. Learn more about the benefits of aloe vera for oily skin.
- Mix ground almonds and honey together to create your own facial scrub. Gently rub it on the skin to remove oil and dead skin cells. Learn more exfoliating tips.
