Is rose vinegar good for skin?

A renewed interest in alternative treatments has led many people to explore the potential benefits of vinegar. It's been recommended not only as a common household cleaner but also as a primary ingredient in homemade skin care solutions. According to many professionals, a solution of rose vinegar may smooth and strengthen the skin.

As with all facial cleansers and skin care products, you should know what you're using before you use it. To make rose vinegar, you can infuse apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar with a combination of water and dried rose petals. Water dilutes the mixture and keeps it from becoming too acidic, since the primary constituent in vinegar is acetic acid.

Rose vinegar reportedly works on the skin in two ways. Water infused with rose petals can help reduce skin inflammation [source: WebMD]. Vinegar, on the other hand, is thought to soothe sunburns and other forms of irritated skin. Unfortunately, because vinegar has a high acid content, it can cause contact burns when applied to the skin. The more you use, the more likely you are to damage tissue. For this reason, physicians haven't come to a conclusion on rose vinegar -- some may prescribe the formula to treat skin infections, while others may recommend avoiding rose vinegar altogether.

If you're still curious about using rose vinegar, consider talking with your physician. A medical professional can help you determine your skin's specific needs and risks you should be aware of. A doctor or dermatologist can recommend other treatments, as well.

If you do choose to try rose vinegar, apply it to a small portion of your skin first so you can see if it causes an adverse reaction. Apply it carefully to other areas if you find the solution to work.

