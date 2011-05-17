5 Tips for Retiree Sexual Health

" " Celebrate what your body has been through in your lifetime and appreciate what it can still do. See more healthy aging pictures. BananaStock/ Thinkstock

Guess what? Sex isn't just for attractive 20-somethings and the high schoolers on TV's "16 and Pregnant." Shocking, we know.

In a culture that often treats retirees as asexual, there is a dearth of magazine articles on how to please your partner or "seven sexy ways to make her blush." But as you can imagine, those who saw the sexual revolution are more than capable of having steamy sex lives.

Advertisement

There are some obstacles -- lack of privacy in care centers, fragile joints and medical side effects number among them. As far as we're concerned, however, none of that should be insurmountable in the face of a very basic human need for physical intimacy. Here are five tips.