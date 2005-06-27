The Price of Beauty

We take a look at the average cost of plastic surgery by providing you with current plastic surgery costs in four major cities. Beauty is expensive, and German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer has been quoted as saying, "There lives on earth no one beautiful person who could not be more beautiful."

To become more beautiful, there's often a price to pay, be it $50 a month to build a better body at the local gym, or the one-time cost of cosmetic plastic surgery, which insurance doesn't cover as a rule.

The following chart gives an idea of the costs of procedures nationwide. Costs differ not only from one state to another, but also within states, and even from doctor to doctor. Not surprisingly, costs in big cities tend to be higher than in more rural areas.

Source: American Society of Plastic Surgeons

Average Plastic Surgeon Fees 2007

Cosmetic Surgery (Procedure Name) National Average Physician Fee
Breast augmentation (Augmentation mammaplasty) $3,816
Breast implant removals (Augmentation patients only) $2,380
Breast lift (Mastopexy) $4,236
Breast reduction in men (Gynecomastia) $3,400
Buttock implants $4,722
Buttock lift $4,711
Calf augmentation $3,206
Cheek implant (Malar augmentation) $2,332
Chin augmentation (Mentoplasty) $1,936
Dermabrasion $984
Ear surgery (Otoplasty) $2,549
Eyelid surgery (Blepharoplasty) $3,134
Facelift (Rhytidectomy) $5,031
Forehead lift $3,092
Hair transplantation $4,543
Lip augmentation (other than injectable materials) $1,604
Liposuction $2,982
Lower body lift $8,073
Nose reshaping (Rhinoplasty) $3,833
Pectoral implants $3,769
Thigh lift $4,464
Tummy tuck (Abdominoplasty) $5,264
Upper arm lift $3,574
Cosmetic Procedures - Minimally-Invasive National Average Physician Fee
Botox®** $501
Cellulite treatment $196
Chemical peel $744
Laser hair removal $503
Laser skin resurfacing $2,222
Laser treatment of leg veins $400
Microdermabrasion $283
Sclerotherapy $342
Soft Tissue Fillers:
Calcium hydroxylapatite (Radiesse™) $807
Collagen $394
Fat Injection $1,489
Hyaluronic acid (Hylaform®, Hylaform Plus®, Restylane®, Juvederm™) $598
Polylactic acid (Sculptra™) $1,128
Polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (Artefill®) Not Available

