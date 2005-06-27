The Price of Beauty

We take a look at the average cost of plastic surgery by providing you with current plastic surgery costs in four major cities. Beauty is expensive, and German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer has been quoted as saying, "There lives on earth no one beautiful person who could not be more beautiful."

To become more beautiful, there's often a price to pay, be it $50 a month to build a better body at the local gym, or the one-time cost of cosmetic plastic surgery, which insurance doesn't cover as a rule.

The following chart gives an idea of the costs of procedures nationwide. Costs differ not only from one state to another, but also within states, and even from doctor to doctor. Not surprisingly, costs in big cities tend to be higher than in more rural areas.

Source: American Society of Plastic Surgeons

Average Plastic Surgeon Fees 2007

Cosmetic Surgery (Procedure Name) National Average Physician Fee Breast augmentation (Augmentation mammaplasty) $3,816 Breast implant removals (Augmentation patients only) $2,380 Breast lift (Mastopexy) $4,236 Breast reduction in men (Gynecomastia) $3,400 Buttock implants $4,722 Buttock lift $4,711 Calf augmentation $3,206 Cheek implant (Malar augmentation) $2,332 Chin augmentation (Mentoplasty) $1,936 Dermabrasion $984 Ear surgery (Otoplasty) $2,549 Eyelid surgery (Blepharoplasty) $3,134 Facelift (Rhytidectomy) $5,031 Forehead lift $3,092 Hair transplantation $4,543 Lip augmentation (other than injectable materials) $1,604 Liposuction $2,982 Lower body lift $8,073 Nose reshaping (Rhinoplasty) $3,833 Pectoral implants $3,769 Thigh lift $4,464 Tummy tuck (Abdominoplasty) $5,264 Upper arm lift $3,574 Cosmetic Procedures - Minimally-Invasive National Average Physician Fee Botox®** $501 Cellulite treatment $196 Chemical peel $744 Laser hair removal $503 Laser skin resurfacing $2,222 Laser treatment of leg veins $400 Microdermabrasion $283 Sclerotherapy $342 Soft Tissue Fillers: Calcium hydroxylapatite (Radiesse™) $807 Collagen $394 Fat Injection $1,489 Hyaluronic acid (Hylaform®, Hylaform Plus®, Restylane®, Juvederm™) $598 Polylactic acid (Sculptra™) $1,128 Polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (Artefill®) Not Available