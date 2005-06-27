The Price of Beauty

We take a look at the average cost of plastic surgery by providing you with current plastic surgery costs in four major cities. Beauty is expensive, and German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer has been quoted as saying, "There lives on earth no one beautiful person who could not be more beautiful."
To become more beautiful, there's often a price to pay, be it $50 a month to build a better body at the local gym, or the one-time cost of cosmetic plastic surgery, which insurance doesn't cover as a rule.
The following chart gives an idea of the costs of procedures nationwide. Costs differ not only from one state to another, but also within states, and even from doctor to doctor. Not surprisingly, costs in big cities tend to be higher than in more rural areas.
Source: American Society of Plastic Surgeons
Average Plastic Surgeon Fees 2007
|Cosmetic Surgery
|(Procedure Name)
|National Average Physician Fee
|Breast augmentation
|(Augmentation mammaplasty)
|$3,816
|Breast implant removals
|(Augmentation patients only)
|$2,380
|Breast lift
|(Mastopexy)
|$4,236
|Breast reduction in men
|(Gynecomastia)
|$3,400
|Buttock implants
|$4,722
|Buttock lift
|$4,711
|Calf augmentation
|$3,206
|Cheek implant
|(Malar augmentation)
|$2,332
|Chin augmentation
|(Mentoplasty)
|$1,936
|Dermabrasion
|$984
|Ear surgery
|(Otoplasty)
|$2,549
|Eyelid surgery
|(Blepharoplasty)
|$3,134
|Facelift
|(Rhytidectomy)
|$5,031
|Forehead lift
|$3,092
|Hair transplantation
|$4,543
|Lip augmentation
|(other than injectable materials)
|$1,604
|Liposuction
|$2,982
|Lower body lift
|$8,073
|Nose reshaping
|(Rhinoplasty)
|$3,833
|Pectoral implants
|$3,769
|Thigh lift
|$4,464
|Tummy tuck
|(Abdominoplasty)
|$5,264
|Upper arm lift
|$3,574
|Cosmetic Procedures - Minimally-Invasive
|National Average Physician Fee
|Botox®**
|$501
|Cellulite treatment
|$196
|Chemical peel
|$744
|Laser hair removal
|$503
|Laser skin resurfacing
|$2,222
|Laser treatment of leg veins
|$400
|Microdermabrasion
|$283
|Sclerotherapy
|$342
|Soft Tissue Fillers:
|Calcium hydroxylapatite
|(Radiesse™)
|$807
|Collagen
|$394
|Fat Injection
|$1,489
|Hyaluronic acid
|(Hylaform®, Hylaform Plus®, Restylane®, Juvederm™)
|$598
|Polylactic acid
|(Sculptra™)
|$1,128
|Polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres
|(Artefill®)
|Not Available
Advertisement