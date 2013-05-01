7 Low-Calorie Summer Recipes

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Try making a light summer sandwich on a panini press, or if you do not have a panini press you can use a George Foreman Grill or even the ol' pan and plate method (use the back of the plate to apply pressure onto the sandwich and trap the heat underneath for an optimal "grilling" effect).

Use delicious ingredients like prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula and thinly sliced tomatoes for a light and tasty summer treat! Try whole grain or even sprouted grain bread – not white!

For the salad: Chop grape tomatoes, avocado and cilantro to the desired amount, place in bowl and set aside. Use a can of unsalted corn and sauté on the stovetop until it gets that "grilled" look. If you have a grill, throw fresh cobs on (with the husk). Once cooked, use a sharp knife to slice off the corn.

Mix the corn with the cilantro mixture and with one teaspoon minced garlic, the juice of a lime, and salt and pepper to taste. Throw in a little cayenne pepper if you want your salad to have a little kick.

Slice your sandwich in half, plate your meal with a generous serving of the salad on the side, and indulge guilt-free!