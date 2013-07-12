Detox Diets: Should you try a juice cleanse?

If you are considering trying a cleanse, it's important to ask yourself these important questions about your lifestyle and also to consider certain key factors.

Some important things to know ahead of time are:

It won't get rid of your bad habits

If you're someone who stress eats or drinks too much on the weekends, remember: a juice cleanse will not make these habits go away. Cleansing may help you feel better for a short period of time, and it could help you take weight off, but if you don't develop strong life skills to combat negative habits, you may find yourself repeating past mistakes.

You may gain the weight back

Specifically in regards to number 1, cleanses can lead to yo-yo dieting. If you're looking to jump-start a diet or have been feeling bloated lately, then talk to your doctor and maybe go for the cleanse approach. But if you're looking to lose 20 pounds the healthy way, a lifestyle change may be more in order.

A lot of the weight that you're losing is actually water weight

It's easy to get excited when you're on any type of diet and you begin to notice that the number on the scale is going down. However, when you're cleansing, you're engaging your body in a form of fasting. This can often dehydrate the body and cause muscle loss, but in less serious cases, it may cause you to feel like you've lost more weight than you actually have.

There are dangers associated with cleansing

Many people don't take into consideration the health consequences of fasting. For example, if you're somebody who loves to work out, it may be a challenge for you to do so while cleansing. It is also extremely important to be aware of your body and whether or not cleansing is right for you. If you're feeling groggy and weak, it's important to listen to your body and speak with a doctor about whether or not cleansing is right for you.