5 Ways to Squeeze Exercise Into Your Workday

Oh, the things you could get done if only your work schedule didn't get in the way. And in that ideal scenario, you'd definitely be fit. After all, you'd put in lots of extra time at the gym, right? You might also take long hikes through the countryside. Maybe you'd even train for a marathon. The possibilities are endless when you have time on your side.

But let's come back to the real world. Unless you win the lottery or are the only living relative of a very wealthy great uncle, the chances of a large amount of work-free time coming your way are slim -- much slimmer than your current waistline, probably -- so it's best to look at realistic ways of squeezing exercise into your life. On the following pages, we'll give you some tips that will help you get fit while you're still punching the clock.