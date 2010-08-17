How can I be more active each day?

Take a walk after work with your family or friends, or walk your dog. To help make this a habit, you can pick an event to link with it. For instance, every time you turn on the dishwasher to do the dinner dishes, go for a walk.

Carry your own groceries.

Do some housecleaning and be inefficient about it. For instance, make more than one trip up the stairs.

Stop using your kids or hiring someone to run errands for you - get the exercise yourself.

Work in your yard or garden.

Go out dancing, or dance to music at home.

Put up a badminton, volleyball, or basketball net in your yard and challenge family members or neighbors to play.

Pedal your stationary bike while watching television or reading.

When you travel, stay at hotels that have fitness facilities and use them. When waiting in the airport for your next flight, take a brisk walk instead of eating a fattening snack.