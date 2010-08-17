How can I be more active each day?

Every bit of activity you perform is a step in the right direction - even if you exercise only a few minutes a day. Increase your physical activity in a number of small ways throughout your day. This adds up and can make a difference in your health.
How to Be More Active at Work
- Instead of sitting in a colleague's office to catch up or to have a brief meeting, have a walking meeting.
- Use the stairs instead of the elevator.
- Park your car at the far end of the parking lot instead of close to the door.
- Get off the bus or train a couple of stops early and walk the rest of the way.
- Ride your bike to work.
- Instead of a coffee break, take a stretching or walking break.
- Get up and walk to give messages instead of calling or sending an e-mail.
How to Be More Active at Home
- Take a walk after work with your family or friends, or walk your dog. To help make this a habit, you can pick an event to link with it. For instance, every time you turn on the dishwasher to do the dinner dishes, go for a walk.
- Carry your own groceries.
- Do some housecleaning and be inefficient about it. For instance, make more than one trip up the stairs.
- Stop using your kids or hiring someone to run errands for you - get the exercise yourself.
- Work in your yard or garden.
- Go out dancing, or dance to music at home.
- Put up a badminton, volleyball, or basketball net in your yard and challenge family members or neighbors to play.
- Pedal your stationary bike while watching television or reading.
- When you travel, stay at hotels that have fitness facilities and use them. When waiting in the airport for your next flight, take a brisk walk instead of eating a fattening snack.
- Plan active outings, such as hiking, swimming, canoeing, backpacking, and biking, that get your family or friends moving, too.
