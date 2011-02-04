Tired of looking in the mirror and not liking what you see? Tired of that flabby midsection you're carrying around? Tired of feeling tired all the time? You don't have to be. Following the home workout program detailed in this article, you'll end up looking good and feeling great. What's more, you'll get other benefits you might not have thought about.
Numerous studies indicate that our lifestyle clearly affects our ability to remain healthy and avoid injury. Lifestyle also plays a role in how we look and how we feel about ourselves. Fortunately, we now have more information than ever before about what constitutes a healthy, productive lifestyle.
Advertisement
High on the list of elements is exercise. Regular exercise can help you lose weight, shape up your body, and ward off certain diseases. Research also indicates that getting active and staying active can help boost your self-confidence, reduce stress and anxiety, improve your productivity, and enhance the overall quality of your life.
Sound too good to be true? Exercise is neither a quick fix nor a miracle cure. Like healthy eating habits, exercise needs to become a regular, permanent part of your life in order to work its magic. And you need to put in the effort to make it work for you. That's where this home workout program comes in. This program gives you what you need to start toning up, slimming down, and taking charge of your lifestyle.
The home workout program includes a comprehensive set of strengthening and toning exercises that can be done in your home without any fancy equipment. The emphasis of the exercises is on the muscles of the abdomen and lower back to help you develop the tight, flat stomach you've always longed for.
The home workout program strengthens and tones muscles throughout the body, too. After all, your body works as a unit, and weakness in one area can cause strain and even injury in another. The exercises are designed to help strengthen your muscles and get them into shape -- not to build bulk.
Research indicates that exercises that increase muscle strength and endurance can do more than improve your appearance; they can help enhance your performance, increase your lean body mass (the amount of muscle, rather than fat, that you carry around), and reduce injury and discomfort. Indeed, the American College of Sports Medicine added strength training to aerobic exercise in its recommendations for developing and maintaining fitness in healthy adults.
Before you get started sculpting your body, learn a few basics about fitness and toning on the next page.
Advertisement