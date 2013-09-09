Kettlebells vs. Dumbbells: Which Are Better?

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock

People can't stop talking about kettlebells as the new trend in weight lifting. So, the question becomes what are kettlebells and are they better for sculpting and toning than dumbbells or traditional free weights?

What is a kettlebell?

A kettlebell is a cast iron weight shaped like a ball with a handle on top. These weights are used during ballistic training, which is a form of weight training. Kettlebells are used to combine cardio fitness with strength and flexibility.

How can they help my fitness?

They became popular several years ago, and you can find kettlebell classes offered at gyms nationwide. Part of their popularity is their ability to elevate the heart rate while strengthening muscles. Translation: You get a lot of bang for your fitness buck. Unlike bars or barbells, kettlebells centers of gravity shift as you swing and sling them, creating a functional form of fitness. And an added bonus: The swinging motion makes it easy to transition between sets, creating a calorie-torching workout.