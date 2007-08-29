" "

Proper total body stretches are essential for any workout routine, and promote overall strength and flexibility. In this article, you'll learn total body stretches: how to stretch safely and effectively for each key group of muscles, from the abdominals to the quadriceps.

This page will begin with stretches for the lower back. Lower back stretches ease tension in this high-stress spot, while also gently exercising your muscles. The movement involves bringing the knees in toward the center of the body.

Step 1

Assume start position as shown by laying on your back, hands comfortably at your sides.

Step 2

Use hands to gently pull knees into body and up towards your chest.

Step 3

Hold for 10 to 15 seconds.

