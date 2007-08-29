Total Body Warm-up Exercises

It's important to warm up before working out to get blood flowing to the muscles. Warming up can help prevent injury and premature fatigue. In this article, we'll show you several exercises that warm up the entire body in one movement, including a squat and press, a plank, and a push-up with torso rotation. Do any combination of these total body warm-up exercises and you'll be ready to take on any type of fitness regimen.

The squat and press is a terrific total body warm-up exercise because it involves the arms, shoulders, back, chest, abs, legs, and glutes. You'll need a medicine ball for this move.

Step 1

Assume starting position as shown, using a weighted medicine ball.

Step 2

Bend at knees to perform a squat.

Step 3

Straighten legs out and lift ball overhead.

Step 4

Repeat 10 to 15 times.

How to Do a Plank

Holding the plank position helps you get the most out of this total body warm-up exercise. Remember to keep your back straight to help prevent injury.

Step 1

Get body into plank position by placing hands under shoulders as if getting ready to do a pushup.

Step 2

Contract your abs and lower back.

Step 3

Make sure to keep your back straight.

Step 4

Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds.

How to Do a Pushup with Torso Rotation

Prepare your body for a workout by doing push-ups with a torso rotation. Not only does this total body warm-up exercise get your blood flowing, it's also a great stretch.

Step 1

Assume starting position as shown by placing hands underneath shoulders.

Step 2

Lower upper body towards floor by bending at elbows.

Step 3

Push up back to starting position, and rotate left arm up toward ceiling.

Step 4

Stretch arm up and make sure to look up toward hand.

Step 5

Lower hand to floor to repeat pushup and then perform with your right hand.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Lottie Olson is a nationally certified personal trainer with 10 years of experience in fitness and personal training. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh with a B.S. in Exercise Science and Fitness Management.

