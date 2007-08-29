" "

It's important to warm up before working out to get blood flowing to the muscles. Warming up can help prevent injury and premature fatigue. In this article, we'll show you several exercises that warm up the entire body in one movement, including a squat and press, a plank, and a push-up with torso rotation. Do any combination of these total body warm-up exercises and you'll be ready to take on any type of fitness regimen.

The squat and press is a terrific total body warm-up exercise because it involves the arms, shoulders, back, chest, abs, legs, and glutes. You'll need a medicine ball for this move.

Step 1

Assume starting position as shown, using a weighted medicine ball.

" "

Step 2

Bend at knees to perform a squat.

" "

Step 3

Straighten legs out and lift ball overhead.

Step 4

Repeat 10 to 15 times.

