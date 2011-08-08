Which abdominal exercise is best?

These ab exercises are listed in order from most effective to least effective.

Bicycle maneuver

Captain's chair*

Crunches on an exercise ball

Vertical leg crunch

Torso Track

Long-arm crunch

Reverse crunch

Crunch with heel push

Ab Roller

Hover

Traditional crunch

Exercise tubing pull

Ab Rocker

*Captain's chair: You need a piece of gym equipment to do this. In essence, you lift and lower your knees toward your chest while gripping handholds and pressing your back against a back pad.

Source: American Council of Exercise