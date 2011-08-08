Which abdominal exercise is best?

These ab exercises are listed in order from most effective to least effective.
- Bicycle maneuver
- Captain's chair*
- Crunches on an exercise ball
- Vertical leg crunch
- Torso Track
- Long-arm crunch
- Reverse crunch
- Crunch with heel push
- Ab Roller
- Hover
- Traditional crunch
- Exercise tubing pull
- Ab Rocker
*Captain's chair: You need a piece of gym equipment to do this. In essence, you lift and lower your knees toward your chest while gripping handholds and pressing your back against a back pad.
Advertisement
Source: American Council of Exercise
Advertisement