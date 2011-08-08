Which abdominal exercise is best?

These ab exercises are listed in order from most effective to least effective.

  • Bicycle maneuver
  • Captain's chair*
  • Crunches on an exercise ball
  • Vertical leg crunch
  • Torso Track
  • Long-arm crunch
  • Reverse crunch
  • Crunch with heel push
  • Ab Roller
  • Hover
  • Traditional crunch
  • Exercise tubing pull
  • Ab Rocker

*Captain's chair: You need a piece of gym equipment to do this. In essence, you lift and lower your knees toward your chest while gripping handholds and pressing your back against a back pad.

Source: American Council of Exercise

