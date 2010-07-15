Alternative Therapies for Weight Loss

Fully one-third of Americans are considered obese but there's no shortage of weight management strategies. We look at some alternative methods.

Ayurveda, the healing system of India, recommends specific foods depending on your body type - pitta, vatta or kapha. Some nutritionists say it's what you eat, not how much, that makes the difference. Traditional Chinese medicine uses a combination of acupuncture and herbs which reduce hunger pangs and rev up your metabolism.

Note: This section examines alternative approaches to treatment. The views expressed belong to the sources interviewed and may or may not reflect the views of Discovery Health.