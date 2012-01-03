Fire Up Your Metabolism and Burn More Calories Naturally with Herbs

" " kkgas/istockphoto DCL

Does your metabolism need a jump start? Sure it's summer time and the sun is heating things up. But what about the fire that burns within your body? It's time to light a match in your metabolic mechanism by going green with herbs.

While most pharmaceuticals are derived from herbs, plants and spices, greenies believe it's best to go direct to the source when in need of a non-life-threatening remedy. So forget diet drugs and "quick-fix" medicaments and get your metabolism to burn more fat the green way--by incorporating some of nature's most potent (and tasty) natural metabolism boosters into your diet.

Advertisement

New York City Acupuncturist and Herbalist Aimee Raupp, M.S., L.Ac., author of the upcoming book Chill Out and Get Healthy: Live Clean to Be Strong and Stay Sexy (August 4, 2009), says that herbs are one of the best ways to both turn up the metabolic heat and burn fat. "Some herbs and spices are warm to hot in nature and thus heat up our bodies and can ultimately help speed up metabolism in an individual with a slow metabolism."