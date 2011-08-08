Weight Lifting for Women

Weight lifting can be as important to your overall health as aerobic exercise -- and it’s not just for men. Lifting weights can help women build a toned, sculpted, feminine body, and build stronger bones. Plus it can boost your metabolism, making you not only look great but feel great, too.

Weight lifting can help women build a toned body.

In this article we’ll show you more than 40 weight lifting exercises for women. These exercises are designed to tone your arms, legs, waist, back, chest, and shoulders. Warming up is essential before starting any kind of exercise, so we’ve included several warm-up exercises and stretching exercises to get you ready for your weight lifting workout.

Each exercise is broken down into easy-to-follow steps and illustrated with helpful photos. Incorporate these weight lifting exercises into your workout routine and enjoy the results.

For a great start to your women's weight lifting workout, try an easy running warm-up. The next page has the details.

Contents
  1. Running Warm-up for Women
  2. Circle and Bend Warm-up for Women
  3. Side to Side Warm-up Stretch for Women
  4. Quadriceps Warm-up Stretch for Women
  5. Shoulder Shrug for Women
  6. Biceps Curl for Women
  7. Alternate Dumbbell Press for Women
  8. Triceps Kickback for Women
  9. Calf Raises for Women
  10. Total Body Press for Women
  11. Upright Row for Women
  12. Bent-over Row for Women
  13. Squats for Women
  14. Hack Squat for Women
  15. Oblique Twist for Women
  16. Shoulder Press for Women
  17. Bent Leg Deadlift for Women
  18. Chest Press for Women
  19. Chest Fly for Women
  20. Pullover for Women
  21. Lying Triceps Press for Women
  22. Reverse Fly on Ball for Women
  23. Reverse Fly on Bench for Women
  24. Hamstring Curl for Women
  25. Leg Extension for Women
  26. Alternative Bent-over Row for Women
  27. Bench Press for Women
  28. Leg Lift for Women
  29. Single Leg Kicks for Women
  30. Triceps Stretch for Women
  31. Abdominal Crunch for Women
  32. Oblique Crunch for Women
  33. Hamstring Bridges for Women
  34. Single Leg Bridge for Women
  35. Pushups on Ball for Women
  36. Alternative Reverse Fly on Ball for Women
  37. Hamstring Stretch for Women
  38. Upper Body Stretch for Women
  39. Calf Raises with Barbell for Women
  40. Forward Lunge for Women
  41. Behind the Head Press for Women
  42. Side Bend for Women
  43. Standing Triceps Extension for Women

Running Warm-up for Women

Warming up is essential before women begin any type of workout. Try this easy running warm-up to prepare your muscles and body for weight lifting.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Life knees and run in place.

Step 2
Lift knees in an easy run in place for 1 to 3 minutes.

Circle and Bend Warm-up for Women

This circle and bend warm-up for women prepares your body for weight lifting by warming up your muscles and slowly stretching them. You can do this warm-up with or without an exercise ball.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Stretch arms (or ball) straight up overhead, keeping knees soft.

Step 2
Stretch arms (or ball) straight up overhead, keeping knees soft.

Lift torso and slowly stretch to the right side.

Step 3
Lift torso and slowly stretch to right side in order to make a circular motion.

Bring arms (and/or ball) down toward floor, keeping a slight bend in knees.

Step 4
Bring arms (and/or ball) down toward floor, keeping a slight bend in knees.

Continue circle until you return to starting position.

circle and bend weight lifting exercise

circle and bend weight lifting exercise for women

Step 5
Continue circle until you return to starting position.

circle and bend weight lifting exercise for women

Step 6
Repeat 10 times, then reverse direction.

Side to Side Warm-up Stretch for Women

Prepare your core muscles for weight lifting by doing this side to side warm-up stretch for women. Remember to hold each stretch for several seconds to get the full benefit of the movement.

Assume starting position as shown, knees slightly bent with hands on hips.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown, knees slightly bent with hands on hips.

Stretch down toward right foot by bending at waist, hold 5 to 10 seconds.

Step 2
Stretch down toward right foot by bending at waist; hold 5 to 10 seconds.

Stretch to center, hold 5 to 10 seconds.

Step 3
Stretch to center; hold 5 to 10 seconds.

Stretch to other side, hold 5 to 10 seconds.

Step 4
Stretch to other side; hold 5 to 10 seconds.

Quadriceps Warm-up Stretch for Women

The quadricep muscles play an important role in many women's weight lifting exercises. Do this quadriceps warm-up stretch for women to prepare your quadriceps and prevent possible injury.

Step 1
Stand with both legs slightly bent at knees.

Pull one leg back by bending at knee.

Step 2
Pull one leg back by bending at knee.

Shoulder Shrug for Women

Shoulder shrugs are an easy weight lifting exercise that can add definition to your shoulder muscles, enhancing your posture and your appearance. Try doing at least two sets of this shoulder shrug for women.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Raise the right shoulder as high as possible. Hold for a count of 3.

Step 2
Raise the right shoulder as high as possible. Hold for a count of 3. Lower shoulder.

Repeat with left shoulder.

Step 3
Repeat with left shoulder. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 15.

Biceps Curl for Women

You're probably familiar with the biceps curl for women, but following these steps and photos will ensure proper form. Avoid injury while you get the most out of this weight lifting move.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Bend the right arm and raise the weight to shoulder height.

Step 2
Bend the right arm and raise the weight to shoulder height. Slowly lower the weight to starting position.

Repeat with the left arm and perform 2 to 3 sets of 15.

Step 3
Repeat with the left arm and perform 2 to 3 sets of 15.

Alternate Dumbbell Press for Women

Work each arm and shoulder separately with this alternate dumbbell press for women. You'll get the best results by doing at least 2 sets of 15 repetitions each.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Extend the right arm straight up overhead.

Step 2
Extend the right arm straight up overhead. Slowly lower to return to starting position.

Repeat with the left arm and perform 2 to 3 sets of 15.

Step 3
Repeat with the left arm and perform 2 to 3 sets of 15.

Triceps Kickback for Women

The triceps, the backs of the upper arms, are a problem spot for many women. Do this triceps kickback for women to strengthen and tone your triceps -- and get ready to go sleeveless!

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Keeping upper arm parallel to floor by stabilizing shoulder joint, straighten arms out behind you and squeeze triceps.

Step 2
Keeping upper arm parallel to floor by stabilizing shoulder joint, straighten arms out behind you and squeeze triceps.

Calf Raises for Women

Calf raises for women are a great to way to build strength in the lower part of the legs. Mimic the photos to ensure perfect form for this weight lifting exercise.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Lift heels off floor as high as you can to stand on toes.

Step 2
Lift heels off floor as high as you can to stand on toes.

Total Body Press for Women

Work several muscles at once with the total body press for women. This women's weight lifting exercise tones your arms, shoulders, and back -- and whittles your waist.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Lower right arm across body toward left foot, bending at hips.

Step 2
Lower right arm across body toward left foot, bending at hips.

Trace a diagonal line across body with right arm, bringing the dumbbell towards your right shoulder.

Step 3
Trace a diagonal line across body with right arm, bringing the dumbbell towards your right shoulder.

Press dumbbell up over head.

Step 4
Press dumbbell up over head.

Step 5
Repeat with left arm.

Upright Row for Women

When doing an upright row for women, it's important to finish the weight lifting exercise with your elbows above your shoulders, not at or below them. Try this move to target muscles in your shoulders, back, and arms.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Pull barbell up toward chin, ending at your collar bone by bending at elbows.

Step 2
Pull barbell up toward chin, ending at your collar bone by bending at elbows.

Step 3
Make sure you end with elbows above your shoulders.

Bent-over Row for Women

Want more definition in your back? Include this bent-over row for women in your weight lifting routine for a sculpted back you'll be proud to show off.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Bend at elbows and bring barbell up toward body.

Step 2
Bend at elbows and bring barbell up toward body.

Squeeze shoulder blades together to contract your back muscles.

Step 3
Squeeze shoulder blades together to contract your back muscles.

Squats for Women

If you'd like to define and strengthen your thighs and butt, squats for women are the perfect weight lifting exercise for you. For best results, use good form as outlined in the steps below.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Step 2
Make sure your feet are shoulder width apart with toes slightly pointed out.

Keeping your weight in your heels, bend at knees as if sitting in a chair.

Step 3
Keeping your weight in your heels, bend at knees as if sitting in a chair.

Step 4
Keep eyes looking forward and back straight, not rounded.

Return to starting position.

Step 5
Return to starting position.

Hack Squat for Women

The difference between a hack squat for women and a regular squat for women is the placement of the barbell. In a hack squat, the barbell is held behind the body instead of at the shoulders. Both types of squat are excellent for working the butt and thighs, but the hack squat also involves the back muscles.

Assume starting position as shown, holding barbell behind you.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown, holding barbell behind you.

Step 2
Stand with feet shoulder width apart, toes slightly pointed out.

Keeping your weight in your heels, bend at knees as if sitting in a chair.

Step 3
Keeping your weight in your heels, bend at knees as if sitting in a chair.

Step 4
Keep eyes looking forward and back straight.

Return to starting position.

Step 5
Return to starting position.

Oblique Twist for Women

The abdominal oblique muscles allow you to twist at the trunk. This oblique twist for women will help to sculpt the obliques, for a well-defined -- and strong -- core.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Twist slowly to the left, making sure to contract abdominals.

Step 2
Twist slowly to the left, making sure to contract abdominals.

Return to starting position; oblique twist weight lifting exercise for women

Step 3
Return to starting position.

Repeat on right side.

Step 4
Repeat on right side.

Shoulder Press for Women

This shoulder press for women is not only a terrific weight lifting exercise for the shoulders, it also helps tone the arms, abdominals, and back.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Straighten arms out and lift barbell overhead.

Step 2
Straighten arms out and lift barbell overhead.

Return to starting position; shoulder press weight lifting exercise for women

Step 3
Return to starting position.

Bent Leg Deadlift for Women

A properly executed bent leg deadlift for women works all of the major muscles in the lower body, including the lower back, legs, and butt. Follow the steps and photos below to learn how to do this weight lifting exercise correctly.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Keeping dumbbells close to body, bend at knees and slowly lower dumbbells toward floor.

Step 2
Keeping dumbbells close to body, bend at knees and slowly lower dumbbells toward floor.

Contract hamstrings and glutes as you straighten out your legs and return to starting position.

Step 3
Contract hamstrings and glutes as you straighten out your legs and return to starting position.

Chest Press for Women

Strengthen the major muscles of your chest -- and your shoulders and triceps -- with this chest press for women. You'll need dumbbells and a weight bench for this weight lifting exercise.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Push dumbbells out and away from your chest by straightening arms out.

Step 2
Push dumbbells out and away from your chest by straightening arms out.

Return to start position by bending at elbows.

Step 3
Return to start position by bending at elbows.

Chest Fly for Women

The chest fly is another excellent weight lifting exercise for women. Like the chest press, it requires dumbbells and a weight bench. Remember to bring the weights back up slowly.

Assume starting position as shown, palms facing each other.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown, palms facing each other.

Keep slight bend in elbows, and stretch dumbbells out to side.

Step 2
Keep slight bend in elbows and stretch dumbbells out to side.

Return to starting position; chest fly weight lifting exercise for women

Step 3
Slowly return to starting position.

Pullover for Women

The pullover for women targets several areas, including the back, lats, and triceps. Slow and steady is the best way to execute this weight lifting move.

Assume starting position as shown by holding one dumbbell at base.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown by holding one dumbbell at base.

Slowly lower the weight back to stretch it behind head.

Step 2
Slowly lower the weight back to stretch it behind head.

Step 3
Make sure to keep lower back pressed into bench.

Lying Triceps Press for Women

Try several different weight lifting exercises to develop the back of the upper arms, known as the triceps muscles. Here's a lying triceps press for women that you can master in just three easy steps.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Bend at elbows to bring dumbbells behind head.

Step 2
Bend at elbows to bring dumbbells behind head.

Return to starting position and squeeze your triceps.

Step 3
Return to starting position and squeeze your triceps (back of arms).

Reverse Fly on Ball for Women

No weight bench? No problem. This reverse fly for women is performed on an exercise ball, which you can find at most sporting goods stores. This move targets the back of the shoulders and the upper back.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Slowly raise the dumbbells out to sides and up to shoulder level.

Step 2
Slowly raise the dumbbells out to sides and up to shoulder level.

Step 3
Squeeze shoulder blades together.

Slowly lower weight to starting position; reverse fly on ball

Step 4
Slowly lower weights to starting position.

Reverse Fly on Bench for Women

The goal of this women's weight lifting move -- reverse fly on a bench -- is to work the often overlooked shoulder and back muscles.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Slowly raise the dumbbells out to sides and up to shoulder level.

Step 2
Slowly raise the dumbbells out to sides and up to shoulder level.

Step 3
Squeeze shoulder blades together.

Slowly lower weights to starting position; reverse fly on bench

Step 4
Slowly lower weights to starting position.

Hamstring Curl for Women

The hamstring curl for women is one of the most effective exercises for the hamstrings, the back of the upper thighs. Strong hamstrings are crucial for walking, running, jumping, and other everyday activities.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Bend at knees and press heels toward glutes.

Step 2
Bend at knees and press heels toward glutes.

Return to starting position; hamstring curl weight lifting exercise for women

Step 3
Slowly return to starting position.

Leg Extension for Women

To strengthen and define the quadriceps muscles in the front of the thighs, practice this leg extension for women. Remember not to lock your knees when you extend your legs.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Slowly straighten legs out in front of you, making sure you do not lock your knees.

Step 2
Slowly straighten legs out in front of you, making sure you do not lock your knees.

Return to starting position; leg extension weight lifting exercise for women

Step 3
Return to starting position.

Alternative Bent-over Row for Women

Here is a bent-over row exercise for women designed to tone the lats, or the sides of the trunk. Work one side first, then alternate.

Assume starting position as shown by placing right arm and right knee on bench.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown by placing the right arm and right knee on bench.

Pull left dumbbell up by bending at elbow. Squeeze left shoulder blade toward spine.

Step 2
Pull left dumbbell up by bending at elbow. Squeeze left shoulder blade toward spine.

Step 3
Make sure to keep your entire body stable while performing this, and only move the arm. Repeat on the other side by placing the left arm and left knee on the bench.

Bench Press for Women

One of the most common exercises for the chest is the bench press for women. Practice good form for this weight lifting exercise by carefully following the directions below.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Slowly bend at elbows and lower bar toward chest.

Step 2
Slowly bend at elbows and lower bar toward chest.

Return to start positin by pushing bar away from you and straightening arms out.

Step 3
Return to start position by pushing bar away from you and straightening arms out.

Leg Lift for Women

The goal of the leg lift for women is to strengthen and sculpt the abdominal muscles. By lowering your legs slowly, you'll get the most out of this core-defining move.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Make sure to keep lower back pressed into bench and slowly lower legs out in front of you.

Step 2
Make sure to keep lower back pressed into bench and slowly lower legs out in front of you.

Contract abs, return to start position; leg lift weight lifting exercise for women

Step 3
Contract abs, and return to start position.

Single Leg Kicks for Women

If a strong core is on your wish list, try these ab-blasting single leg kicks for women. This weight lifting exercise might seem difficult at first, but the results are well worth the effort.

Assume starting position as shown, holding on to back of bench.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown, holding on to back of bench.

Lower right leg down, keep back pushed into the bench and contract abs.

Step 2
Lower right leg down; keep back pushed into the bench and contract abs.

Lift leg back up to start position.

Step 3
Lift leg back up to start position.

Repeat with left leg.

Step 4
Repeat with left leg.

Triceps Stretch for Women

Stretching is important both before and after a weight lifting workout. Try this triceps stretch for women to stretch the back of the upper arms.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Step 2
Bend elbow so elbow is pointed up toward ceiling.

Stretch triceps by using opposite hand to pull raised elbow.

Step 3
Stretch triceps by using opposite hand to pull raised elbow.

Abdominal Crunch for Women

Proper form is critical to getting the full benefit from this abdominal crunch for women. Follow these steps and photos carefully to sculpt your abdominal muscles.

Assume starting position as shown by placing feet on bench.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown by placing feet on bench.

Support head with hands, and slowly lift upper body and shoulder blades off the floor.

Step 2
Support head with hands, and slowly lift upper body and shoulder blades off the floor.

Oblique Crunch for Women

The goal of the oblique crunch for women is to work the oblique muscles, the sides of the abdomen. This move is similar to an abdominal crunch, but the torso is twisted as the muscles are contracted.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Step 2
Support head with hands and make sure not to pull on neck.

Contract obliques by twisting right elbow towards left knee.

Step 3
Contract obliques by twisting right elbow towards left knee.

Step 4
Make sure to keep left elbow on the floor.

Step 5
Repeat on other side.

Hamstring Bridges for Women

Most women dream of having well-sculpted thighs and glutes. Work both sets of muscles with these effective hamstring bridges for women.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Step 2
Keep hands on floor for balance.

Push hips up toward ceiling, contract your glutes and hamstrings.

Step 3
Push hips up toward ceiling, contracting your glutes and hamstrings.

Return to start position; hamstring bridges weight lifting exercise for women

Step 4
Slowly return to start position.

Single Leg Bridge for Women

In the single leg bridge for women, one leg is straightened as you push the hips upward. This is a terrific exercise for the hamstrings (back of the legs) and the glutes (butt).

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Step 2
Keep hands on floor for balance.

Keep right leg on bench, straighten out left leg up.

Step 3
Keep right leg on bench, straighten out left leg and lift up.

Step 4
Push hips up toward ceiling and contract your glutes and hamstrings.

Return to start position; single leg bridge weight lifting exercise for women

Step 5
Slowly return to start position.

Repeat with left leg.

Step 6
Repeat with right leg.

Pushups on Ball for Women

For a challenging upper-body weight lifting exercise for women, try doing push-ups on an exercise ball. This exercise works your chest, back, shoulders, and arms.

Assume starting position as shown, hands out to shoulder width.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown, hands out to shoulder width.

Slowly lower upper body toward floor by bending at elbows.

Step 2
Slowly lower upper body toward floor by bending at elbows.

Step 3
Make sure to keep abs contracted and hold the ball still.

Alternative Reverse Fly on Ball for Women

A reverse fly for women can be performed on a weight bench or, as shown here, an exercise ball. This exercise adds definition to your back and shoulders.

Assume starting position as shown, supporting body on ball.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown, supporting body on ball.

Slowly raise the dumbbells out to sides and up to shoulder level.

Step 2
Slowly raise the dumbbells out to sides and up to shoulder level.

Step 3
Squeeze shoulder blades together.

Lower weights to starting position; reverse fly on ball

Step 4
Slowly lower weights to starting position.

Hamstring Stretch for Women

Use this hamstring stretch for women to stretch the muscles in the back of your thighs. This stretch not only warms up the muscles in preparation for a workout, it also feels good!

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Stretch hands toward foot until you feel a comfortable stretch in the back of your leg.

Step 2
Stretch hands toward foot until you feel a comfortable stretch in the back of your leg.

Step 3
Hold for 10 to 15 seconds.

Step 4
Repeat with other leg.

Upper Body Stretch for Women

Stretch your arms, shoulder, and back with this easy upper body stretch for women. Stretches like this are an important component of a weight lifting routine.

Step 1
Hold on to the edge of the bench.

Push your weight back and stretch back, arms, and shoulders.

Step 2
Push your weight back and stretch the back, arms, and shoulders.

Calf Raises with Barbell for Women

Doing calf raises with a barbell will strengthen and tone your lower legs faster than doing them without added weight. This weight lifting exercise is relatively easy to master.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Lift heels off floor as high as you can to stand on toes.

Step 2
Lift heels off floor as high as you can to stand on toes.

Forward Lunge for Women

Lunges are a very effective way to exercise your legs, hips, and butt in one movement. Learn how to do a forward lunge for women by following the steps below. Make sure to push off with your front leg for best results.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Step forward as far as you comfortably can.

Step 2
Step forward as far as you comfortably can.

Bend both legs to 90 degrees.

Step 3
Bend both legs to 90 degrees.

Push off front leg and return to start position.

Step 4
Push off front leg and return to start position.

Behind the Head Press for Women

If you're looking for an effective exercise for the shoulders and triceps, try this behind the head press for women. Do this weight lifting move slowly to maximize its strengthening effect.

Assume starting position as shown by gently resting bar on back of shoulders.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown by gently resting bar on back of shoulders.

Straighten arms out by slowly lifting bar overhead.

Step 2
Straighten arms out by slowly lifting bar overhead.

Return to start position; behind the head press weight lifting exercise for women

Step 3
Return to start position.

Side Bend for Women

This weight lifting exercise targets your obliques, which are the muscles in your waist. The side bend for women strengthens the muscles while also increasing flexibility.

Assume starting position as shown.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown.

Lower left arm towards floor by bending toward side.

Step 2
Lower left arm towards floor by bending toward side.

Contract your right oblique and straighten body back up to start position.

Step 3
Contract your right oblique and straighten body back up to start position.

Repeat on other side.

Step 4
Repeat on other side.

Standing Triceps Extension for Women

One of the best ways a woman can tone flabby upper arms is with a standing triceps extension. Learn how to do this weight lifting exercise in just three easy steps.

Assume starting position as shown by holding one dumbbell overhead.

Step 1
Assume starting position as shown by holding one dumbbell overhead.

Keep upper arm stabilized, and bend at elbow to lower weight behind head.

Step 2
Keep upper arm stabilized, and bend at elbow to lower weight behind head.

Press dumbbel back up by straightening arm out; squeeze back of arm.

Step 3
Press dumbbell back up by straightening arm out; squeeze back of arm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Lottie Olson is a nationally certified personal trainer with 10 years of experience in fitness and personal training. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh with a B.S. in Exercise Science and Fitness Management.

