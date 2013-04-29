5 Summer Cocktail Recipes Under 200 Calories

Read on to learn how you can enjoy that cocktail by the pool without feeling guilty.
iStockphoto

There's nothing more refreshing on a sizzling hot day than a chilled cocktail. Unfortunately, these sweet sips come with a cost: Tons of liquid calories! Some frozen margaritas have more than 700 calories, which can cause some serious diet damage during bathing suit season.

So if you're weight-conscious and concerned about consuming too many calories, take note of these five summery drinks. They're are a little lighter, and a little less calorie-packed, but they're still full of thirst-quenching flavors.

When you're out by the pool sippin' and sunnin' with your friends, try one of these cocktails to cool down without packing on the pounds.

  1. Watermelon Martini
  2. Skinnygirl Sips
  3. Break Out the Bubbly
  4. New Twist on Gin and Tonic
  5. Make Your Own Mojito

Watermelon Martini

Watermelon makes a great, low-calorie mixer.
This classic drink is perfect for women who are watching their weight but still want to sip on something that packs a little punch. One cup of watermelon contains less than 50 calories but a healthy dose of the powerful antioxidant lycopene.

First, blend a cup of de-seeded watermelon in the blender and then pour it into a glass with two ounces. (a little more than a shot) of your favorite vodka. Top it off with a spritz of lime juice and a pinch of sugar for a refreshing summer sip.

These beverages comes in at roughly 200 calories a piece. You can also make it slimmer by cutting down on watermelon and topping your cocktail off with soda water.

Skinnygirl Sips

For the inner-skinny in every woman.
Skinny Girl Margarita

Bethenny Frankl's low-calorie cocktails are no-brainers for those searching for slimmer sips.

All your favorite cocktails -- mojitos, margaritas, and more! -- are just 35 calories per 1.5-ounce serving. Served with guilt-free mixers like soda water and a splash of fresh fruit juice, these make a waistline-friendly drink for warm weather.

If you don't feel like dealing with mixers, pick up the Skinnygirl Sangria, which comes in at just 132 calories, for a five-ounce serving. What could be better for a ladies trip to the beach?

Break Out the Bubbly

Maybe it's time to kick this drink up a notch and not only allow yourself to indulge in the bubbly once a year.
Photosdisc

Champagne is surprisingly forgiving to the waistline. One five-ounce flute of this celebratory beverage comes in at around 120 calories, making it the perfect drink on days when one is just not nearly enough.

Make your own signature cocktail by adding in sliced strawberries or peaches for a pop of color and a bit of fruity flavor.

New Twist on Gin and Tonic

Drink G&amp;T for a slimmer, svelter waistline.
iStockphoto

Like a vodka soda, the age old G&T can really get you the best calorie bang for your buck. Try mixing one to two shots of gin (depending on how many drinks you plan on nursing) with zero-calorie diet tonic water. Then add a little squirt of lemon juice or lemonade, a small pour of grapefruit juice, or an orange slice for some added flavor.

This drink comes in between 90 and 180 calories, depending on how much gin you use.

Make Your Own Mojito

Everything tastes better homemade.
iStockphoto

Try making your own mojito at home to adjust the proportions of sugar and lime juice to cut back on unnecessary calories.

Use this homemade recipe to make a delicious mint medley for less than 200 calories:

For one drink, mix:

1 teaspoon sugar (or agave nectar)

1/2 lime

3 sprigs mint

1.5 ounces light rum

Soda water

Enjoy your guilt-free beverages and be sure to drink responsibly!

