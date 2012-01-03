8 Green Ways to Lose Weight Without Dieting or Exercise

We couldn't live if we didn't breathe. The question is: Are you reaping all of the rewards of your breath? Breathing correctly can actually help you to lose weight. Problem is?few people do. Scientists from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque found that women who relaxed in meditation class once a week lost an average of 4 lbs a month. Billy Blanks Jr. who helps thousands lose weight with his "Dance with Me" classes and DVDs believes that breath is one of the best no-equipment necessary, easy green exercises that so many people do incorrectly. "Singers breathe correctly." Billy says, "It is the kind of breath that you are supposed to do in daily life. It's called diaphragmatic breathing —in through your nose and out through mouth. As you breathe in your stomach is filled with the maximum amount of oxygen and so your stomach expands and goes out. When you exhale your stomach goes in." It makes sense when you think about it, but it's opposite of how the average person breathes. Full deep diaphragmatic breathing actually burns more calories and helps to tone your abs because you are actively using the muscles in your core over and over again all day long. It also delivers more oxygen to your blood and muscles, allowing you to workout harder and longer. Not sure if you're doing it right? Billy suggests that you lie on your back. When we lie on our backs we naturally breathe correctly. Place your hand on your stomach and naturally inhale, watching your belly and your hand raise up. Then slightly open your mouth and slowly, with control exhale. The goal is to exhale for 35 counts. Once you master it, diaphragmatic breathing becomes second nature.

