How to Stay on Track with Your Weight Loss

Many women are caught up in the media’s portrayal of certain body types. From the fashion shows to the mannequins on display at department stores, today’s women are beginning to reject their own body type.

Below are some of the tips that I recommend to my patients to help them keep track of their weight and to help foster an appreciation of their own body type.

Pay Attention to Your Waistline

Instead of stepping on that horrific scale, learn to gauge your body weight by pinching your waist. Notice when it is getting thick as this is the first place we tend to gain, especially at midlife or after any weight loss program. By learning and understanding your body, you can begin to take steps toward successful weight management.

Compare How Your Clothes Feel

When dressing, judge how your clothes feel instead of how you look in them. By doing this, you can keep track of weight gain or weight loss according to their fit. Rid your closet of all elastic waist bands!

Remove the Industry Standard

Removing the industry standard and applying your own personal standard will help foster that appreciation we are looking for. The industry standard we see today in magazines and on TV is not a realistic portrayal of real women. Don't think you have to be a size 2 to be "normal"!

Celebrate the Positives!

Can you move freely? Breathe freely? Are you without pain in most moments? These are gifts we do not readily acknowledge until we lack the capacity to do them. Next time you are caught up in your body size or weight, be thankful for all the things we take for granted!

Here’s my challenge to you…next time you take a bath or shower, stop for a moment and take a look at yourself in the mirror. Take a long look. At first, look straight into your eyes and acknowledge the beautiful person staring back. Stop looking at minor distractions or flaws that you see in your body - everyone has them!

Depending on your answers above, it may be time to make a change. Instead of staring at your body and criticizing yourself, stare into your eyes and acknowledge who you are, what you have to offer and how you feel. Learn to start loving the body you see in the mirror.

Unfortunately, you will never lose weight or reshape yourself in any way if you do not start to love the way you are. Curves are important and everyone has wrinkles. All these things add character to your body and help tell your story. The only way to make lasting changes is to change your attitude moving forward. Love the skin you’re in!