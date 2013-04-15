Quick Tips: What is CorePower yoga?

Its name may emphasize one specific piece of anatomy, but CorePower Yoga offers a full-body workout that you'll feel from head to toe. The classes, offered exclusively at CorePower Yoga studios across the country, feature a variety of yoga styles for beginners through advanced students. But all studios have two things in common: They all focus on core strength and an empowering, health-focused environment.

The first CorePower Yoga studio (CPY for short) was opened in Denver in 2002; since then, it has opened more than 50 locations in more than 10 states. According to Brendan Bell, manager of Austin's Monarch Studio location, each CorePower Yoga facility is designed to provide members with a top-notch experience -- complete with luxurious locker rooms; apparel and gear shops; energizing playlists; and beautiful, climate-controlled practice spaces. The brand's mission statement is to "share our authentic passion for yoga and healthy living to inspire everyone to live their most extraordinary life." [Source: CorePower Yoga]

Advertisement

CorePower Yoga studios offer several class options, ranging from Level 1 (introductory) to Level 3 (advanced). Level 1 is taught at room temperature, while Levels 2 and 3 are taught in a heated room to increase heart rate and calorie burn. In addition, CorePower Yoga also offers a Hot Yoga option -- following a set sequence of 26 postures in a 105-degree room, similar to Bikram Yoga -- along with a Yoga Sculpt class that uses hand weights, a Hot Power Fusion class that merges several styles into one, and a slower-paced CoreRestore class that focuses on athletic recovery. The cost is on par with other forms of yoga, too. All new students get a free week of yoga, and drop-in classes range from $17-20 and monthly memberships range from $109/month to $139/month.

"Our classes are generally on the higher-intensity end, but we do strive for a good balance," says Bell. "We focus on burning calories and building strength, but also on the complete emotional and spiritual experience, as well."

In addition to traditional yoga sequences (such as sun salutations) classes usually include a significant number of abdominal moves, as well as breathing and meditation exercises. Students are also encouraged to get involved in CorePower Yoga community events, like nonprofit volunteering options, wellness cleanses and boot camps.

One important distinction: You can only take CorePower Yoga classes at CorePower Yoga studios. But that probably won't stop you from seeing classes on other studio or gym schedules with names like "core yoga" or "power yoga," neither of which are trademarked. These terms most likely refer to a similar style of yoga -- faster, Vinyasa-flow style classes, focused more on building strength and burning calories than on yoga's restorative or relaxing properties -- but they do not have any relation with the brand.