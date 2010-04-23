Recharge Your Body

Too many of our older population give up and give into aging because they feel it is too late to start being active. But you know what? That is a bunch of prunes! So you are a little slower, your reflexes aren't as sharp as they used to be, and your joints make more noise than a jackhammer. While you may not qualify for that job as a ballet dancer at the academy, it doesn't mean you need to roll over into that great big television chair and watch everyone else lead active lives.

Ask yourself: Do you want to feel better on a daily basis? Are you willing and motivated to work toward personal fitness? If so, you have a great opportunity to increase your mobility, get physically stronger, and decrease your risks for heart disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity and falls from lack of balance and strength. How does that sound to you? If your attitude is positive and you are ready to kick start yourself out of that reclining chair, tell "Spiderman" to move over ... here come supergranny and supergrandpa!

Advertisement

It's Too Late, I'm Old!

It's never too late to get active and fit. Being active may be as simple as making physical activity a part of your everyday routine. You see, part of aging well is keeping both mentally and physically active. Even folks who are usually inactive can improve their health and well-being with moderate activity on a daily basis. This activity need not be strenuous to achieve health benefits because the dividends of health can be achieved by increasing the duration, intensity and frequency of your fitness program.

No, I'm not talking about being the next champion body builder at your local healthclub, but I'm saying that you may be surprised at how much better you will feel by increasing your body's "giddy-up and go."

Does Fitness Really Matter?

Improving your fitness makes a difference in your life. Physical activity can help promote "functional fitness," which is the strength, balance, flexibility and endurance needed to carry out activities of daily life, including playing with the grandkids, which can drain even a 20-year-old. Other benefits? You will be better able to stand up, sit down, go up and down stairs, and stand at a sink long enough to prepare meals. You may even notice that you are better able to operate your car.

Regular exercise also reduces your stress and anxiety while improving your overall quality of life. And, for those of you who live by yourself or feel a little lonely, exercise can provide social support because it can get you out of the house and help you reconnect with people.