Foods High in Saturated Fat and Cholesterol

The list below contains foods that are especially high in saturated fat, cholesterol, or both. This list is adapted from guidelines from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. You'll need to limit these foods to improve your heart health:

fatty cuts of meat, including meat drippings

bacon, sausage, and processed meats

duck, chicken, or turkey with skin

egg yolks

butter

fat or oil that is hard or in stick form, lard, and shortening

hydrogenated vegetable oil

coconut, coconut oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, and cocoa butter

avocado

cream, half-and-half, and whole-milk dairy products, such as cheese, ice cream, and sour cream

processed grain products, such as cookies, cakes, muffins, and pastries