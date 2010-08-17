Foods High in Saturated Fat and Cholesterol

The list below contains foods that are especially high in saturated fat, cholesterol, or both. This list is adapted from guidelines from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. You'll need to limit these foods to improve your heart health:
- fatty cuts of meat, including meat drippings
- bacon, sausage, and processed meats
- duck, chicken, or turkey with skin
- egg yolks
- butter
- fat or oil that is hard or in stick form, lard, and shortening
- hydrogenated vegetable oil
- coconut, coconut oil, palm oil, palm kernel oil, and cocoa butter
- avocado
- cream, half-and-half, and whole-milk dairy products, such as cheese, ice cream, and sour cream
- processed grain products, such as cookies, cakes, muffins, and pastries
